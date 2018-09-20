As the first stable point release to the newly-christened Mesa 18.2, the Mesa 18.2.1 release is going to be a big one.
The release candidate to Mesa 18.2.1 was issued on Wednesday and has nearly 60 patches over the recent 18.2.0 stable release. This includes Vulkan header updates for v1.1.84 and many RADV / ANV Vulkan driver fixes ranging from CTS issues to hangs to other fixes.
Outside of the Mesa Vulkan space, there are also OpenGL driver fixes for RadeonSI, V3D, and a smothering of other corrections. All the details on the Mesa 18.2.1 changes up to this point can be found via the RC announcement.
Mesa 18.2 stable release manager Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia is planning to issue the Mesa 18.2.1 release on Friday (21 September) barring any last minute problems.
Mesa 18.3 meanwhile is the next feature release in development on Git master and that should debut as stable around the end of November.
1 Comment