Mesa 18.2.1 Is Coming This Week With Dozens Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 September 2018 at 05:35 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
As the first stable point release to the newly-christened Mesa 18.2, the Mesa 18.2.1 release is going to be a big one.

The release candidate to Mesa 18.2.1 was issued on Wednesday and has nearly 60 patches over the recent 18.2.0 stable release. This includes Vulkan header updates for v1.1.84 and many RADV / ANV Vulkan driver fixes ranging from CTS issues to hangs to other fixes.

Outside of the Mesa Vulkan space, there are also OpenGL driver fixes for RadeonSI, V3D, and a smothering of other corrections. All the details on the Mesa 18.2.1 changes up to this point can be found via the RC announcement.

Mesa 18.2 stable release manager Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia is planning to issue the Mesa 18.2.1 release on Friday (21 September) barring any last minute problems.

Mesa 18.3 meanwhile is the next feature release in development on Git master and that should debut as stable around the end of November.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Should Now Be In Good Shape With RadeonSI On Mesa 18.3
RADV's Iffy 16-bit Integer Support Merged Into Mesa
Mesa Eyeing The Removal Of Autotools Build Support In Favor Of Meson
AMD's Marek Olšák Is Dominating Mesa Open-Source GPU Driver Development This Year
VC4 Gallium3D Gets Much Faster Texture Upload/Download Performance, Helping GLAMOR
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - Latest Steam Play Game On Linux Receiving Mesa Fix
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers