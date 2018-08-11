While Mesa 18.2 is baking for release later this month, Mesa 18.1 remains the currently supported stable series. Final release preparations are underway for Mesa 18.1.6 as the latest bi-weekly point release.
Mesa 18.1.6 is expected to be released this coming Monday, 13 August, and so far has staged more than three dozen fixes as confirmed via Friday's release notice.
Among the work that's been queued for this latest point release include using the INTEL_DEBUG environment variable for shader disk cache driver flags, various Gallium3D fixes, addressing MSAA corruption on AMD Vega hardware, reducing the number of compute threads on R600g to 1024, a few RADV fixes, various build system updates, and adding a DRIRC option to allow Metro Redux to once again run properly on the Mesa drivers. A look at the staged work for Mesa 18.1 can be found via this Mesa Git branch.
Mesa 18.2 meanwhile is still going through a few more weeks of release candidates with the current plan to issue that next quarterly Mesa 3D feature update around the 22nd or 29th of August.
Add A Comment