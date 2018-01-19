Mesa 17.3.3 is now available as the latest point release for the Mesa 17.3 stable series.
This bi-weekly point release to Mesa presents several RADV Vega/GFX9 fixes, various Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a DRI3 fix, and random fixes to the OpenGL drivers like RadeonSI, Etnaviv, and even Swrast.
Those curious about the particular fixes of Mesa 17.3.3 can find the complete change-log via the mailing list announcement.
Mesa 18.0 meanwhile will be branched from Mesa Git in the days ahead to form the next quarterly stable release of Mesa 3D that should officially debut in February.
