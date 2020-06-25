LKRG 0.8 Released For Increasing Linux Kernel Runtime Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 26 June 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY --
Version 0.8 of the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) has been released for further enhancing the runtime security provided by this out-of-tree kernel code plus other general improvements.

The Linux Kernel Runtime Guard provides runtime integrity checking of the kernel and various runtime detection of different security exploits. This out-of-tree kernel module saw a big update on Thursday in the form of v0.8.

LKRG 0.8 brings support for newer versions of the Linux kernel, support for kernels compiled using aggressive GCC compiler optimizations, support for handling ACPI S3/S4 modes, experimental support for 32-bit ARM, experimental support for Raspberry Pi 5, x86_64 Intel SMAP bit validation/enforcement, better scalability of the process tracking database, various new configuration tunables, and other changes.

A few months back I provided some benchmarks of the LKRG overhead. I'll have out some new LKRG 0.8 performance numbers soon. The v0.8 release announcement also notes:
As LKRG developers, we found most of the results reasonable, but were surprised by some. Anyhow, the overall performance impact of LKRG as seen from the geometric mean of all test results was around 4.4%. This was before the many performance-related improvements now included in LKRG 0.8. We contacted Michael, and he kindly instructed us how to rerun the exact same set of 58 tests. Our own results, now included in the PERFORMANCE file, show LKRG 0.8 have an overall performance impact of around 2.5% for the heavy profile (which is the default) and around 2.0% for the light profile, although the individual test results vary.

More details on LKRG 0.8 within the release announcement and Openwall project site.
Add A Comment
Related News
Another Attack Vector Uncovered For Bypassing Linux Lockdown Via ACPI Tables
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
SELinux Sees Nice Optimizations With Linux 5.8
Want A More Secure Computer At The Cost Of Performance? Linux 5.8 Landing L1d Flushing
Google Engineers Are Becoming Concerned Over Some Arm Platforms Lacking Spectre V2 Mitigations
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Linux To Begin Tightening Up Ability To Write To CPU MSRs From User-Space
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released