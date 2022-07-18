More ASUS Motherboards Will Have Working Sensor Support With Linux 5.20

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 July 2022 at 05:32 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The ASUS-EC-Sensors driver that provides better and faster hardware sensor reading for ASUS motherboards on Linux and premiered earlier this year in Linux 5.18 is continuing to broaden its list of supported ASUS motherboards.

After its Linux 5.18 premiere, Linux 5.19 added more motherboards to ASUS-EC-Sensors and ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window several more ASUS motherboards are now supported by this driver.

As of this past week, the hardware monitoring subsystem's "hwmon-next" branch has added support to the ASUS-EC-Sensors driver for the STRIX Z690-A D4, MAXIMUS XI HERO, ROG ZENITH II EXTREME, and adding missing sensors to the already supported X570-I GAMING.

For Linux 5.20 the list of supported ASUS motherboards by this hwmon sensors driver is up to:

- PRIME X470-PRO
- PRIME X570-PRO
- Pro WS X570-ACE
- ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII DARK HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI)
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO
- ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT
- ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO
- ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO (WI-FI)
- ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING
- ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING
- ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING WIFI II
- ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING
- ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING
- ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
- ROG ZENITH II EXTREME


The ASUS-EC-Sensors driver allows reading the motherboard/chipset/CPU/VRM temperatures, fan speeds, any water cooling flow / temperature readings, CPU current, and CPU core voltage on capable motherboards. As with most of the Linux sensor drivers for consumer products, this "asus_ec_sensors" driver isn't maintained by ASUS engineers but rather the open-source community and extending this list of supported motherboards is largely left up to individual end-users for testing compatibility with different motherboards.
