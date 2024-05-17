Linux 6.10 Wires Up More Compute Express Link "CXL" Functionality
The Compute Express Link (CXL) subsystem development continues to be led by Intel engineers and with the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel there are yet more features in tow.
The CXL open standard continues to be quite promising for servers moving forward and the Linux kernel continues to see a lot of ongoing activity for getting all the features and functionality in order. With Linux 6.10, there are three new CXL features in place.
First, new CXL mailbox pass-through commands are added to support populating and clearing vendor debug logs.
Secondly, the Device Physical Address (DPA) to Host Physical Address (HPA) translation for CXL events from CXL DRAM and CXL media is in place. This DPA-to-HPA translation is needed so user-space can properly figure out for which CXL region an event occurred.
Lastly is CXL to CPER (EFI Common Platform Error Records) reporting. This CXL to CPER reporting is needed for helping to figure out what system issues correspond to specific hardware events.
More details on the CXL feature work for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.
