Linux 5.14 To Allow Hot Unplug Of AMD Radeon GPUs
25 May 2021
Linux 5.14 to debut later in the summer will allow for hot unplugging of AMD Radeon graphics cards such as when using an external GPU enclosure or passing back a GPU from a virtual machine to the host. Up until now the AMDGPU kernel driver hasn't cooperated nicely with the Radeon GPU for hot unplug events.

Going back a number of months AMD developers have been working to better support GPU hot unplug handling for AMD Radeon graphics cards as the current behavior could lead to system crashes and other problems when removing an "eGPU" enclosure or otherwise removing the graphics card from the system while in operation.

But sent in today as part of the latest drm-misc-next material for DRM-Next to in turn land with the Linux 5.14 cycle this summer is that AMDGPU hot unplug handling.

So assuming no other lingering issues, AMD Radeon graphics cards can now gracefully handle hot unplugging with Linux.
