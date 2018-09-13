Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Is Now Out For Linux

Feral Interactive released today Life is Strange: Before the Storm for Linux and macOS.Life is Strange: Before the Storm is the latest in this episodic game series from Deck Nine and ported to macOS and Linux by Feral Interactive. Before the Storm was released for Windows in late 2017.Under Linux this OpenGL-powered Unity game needs at least a Radeon R9 270 or GeForce GTX 680 but Feral recommends at least a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470. On the Radeon side, Mesa 18.1 or newer is needed and the latest NVIDIA Linux release is also needed for the best performance.

More details at Feral