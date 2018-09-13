Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Is Now Out For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 September 2018 at 10:56 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive released today Life is Strange: Before the Storm for Linux and macOS.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is the latest in this episodic game series from Deck Nine and ported to macOS and Linux by Feral Interactive. Before the Storm was released for Windows in late 2017.

Under Linux this OpenGL-powered Unity game needs at least a Radeon R9 270 or GeForce GTX 680 but Feral recommends at least a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470. On the Radeon side, Mesa 18.1 or newer is needed and the latest NVIDIA Linux release is also needed for the best performance.


More details at Feral.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unity 2018.3 Beta Promotes Vulkan Editor No Longer Experimental, Various Linux Fixes
Blade Symphony Looks To Be An Impressive Sword Fighting Title For Linux Gamers
Google & Unity Announce Open-Source Matchmaking Project
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm - Shipping For Linux Next Week
DXVK 0.71 Continues Lowering CPU Overhead, Adds New Overrides
Godot 3.1 Is On The Way With OpenGL ES 2.0 Renderer, 3D Soft-body Physics & Much More
Popular News This Week
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling
GNOME 3.30 Ready For Release Today With Many New Features & Improvements