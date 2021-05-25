The first alpha release of LibreOffice 7.2 is now available for testing ahead of the planned stable release of this open-source office suite update in August.
LibreOffice 7.2 is another prominent feature release with this latest installment bringing a command pop-up / HUD, initial GTK4 toolkit work, and initial support for compiling to WebAssembly.
LibreOffice 7.2 has also been working on bibliography improvements for Writer, improved font caching for faster text rendering, various Calc performance improvements, and various import/export filter enhancements. LibreOffice 7.2 has also dropped its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of going through Skia/Vulkan.
Download details for the LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha 1 release can be found at qa.blog.documentfoundation.org.
The first beta of LibreOffice 7.2 is expected next month along with the feature freeze and branching. The release candidates begin in July while v7.2.0 stable should be out by the end of August.
