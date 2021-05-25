LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha 1 Released For This Open-Source Office Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 25 May 2021 at 05:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
The first alpha release of LibreOffice 7.2 is now available for testing ahead of the planned stable release of this open-source office suite update in August.

LibreOffice 7.2 is another prominent feature release with this latest installment bringing a command pop-up / HUD, initial GTK4 toolkit work, and initial support for compiling to WebAssembly.

LibreOffice 7.2 has also been working on bibliography improvements for Writer, improved font caching for faster text rendering, various Calc performance improvements, and various import/export filter enhancements. LibreOffice 7.2 has also dropped its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of going through Skia/Vulkan.

Download details for the LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha 1 release can be found at qa.blog.documentfoundation.org.

The first beta of LibreOffice 7.2 is expected next month along with the feature freeze and branching. The release candidates begin in July while v7.2.0 stable should be out by the end of August.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
LibreOffice Begins Landing GTK4 Support Code
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
Developers Continue New Push With LibreOffice In The Web Browser Via WebAssembly
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
LibreOffice 7.1 RC2 Up For Testing This Open-Source Office Suite
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
Red Hat Is Hiring Even More Graphics Engineers
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping