LibreOffice has reached its hard feature freeze and branching period with the first beta release being imminent.
As of yesterday is now the libreoffice-6-1 branch for continued with on this next open-source office suite while the Git master code is tracking what will later become LibreOffice 6.2.
The beta is now being prepared as expected, the string and UI freeze is then anticipated for the beginning of July, around three release candidates for the month of July, and their hope remains to put out the LibreOffice 6.1.0 release by the middle of August.
LibreOffice 6.1 is packing GTK3 native message dialogs, better KDE Plasma 5 desktop integration, Calc improvements, Excel 2003 XML importing improvements, various performance improvements, and much more. The tentative but fairly thorough list of work for LibreOffice 6.1 can be found via this Wiki page.
