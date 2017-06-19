LLVM "Stack Clash" Compiler Protection Is Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 14 October 2019 at 07:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY --
Two years after the "Stack Clash" vulnerability came to light, the LLVM compiler is working on adding protection against it similar to the GCC compiler mitigation.

The Stack Clash vulnerability pertains to clashing/smashing another program's stack while circumventing existing stack protections at the time. Stack Clash opens up the door to memory corruption and arbitrary code execution. Linux x86/x86_64 wasn't the only one affected but also the BSDs and Solaris. Those unfamiliar with it or wanting to refresh your memory of it can do so via this Qualys blog post with the firm having discovered this vulnerability.

The GCC compiler promptly added -fstack-clash-protection as an option to protect the stack against stack clash attacks by having automatic probing of each page of allocated stacks. Besides the compiler-based protection, Stack Clash is also mitigated by a Glibc fix and also increasing the kernel's stack guard gap size to make the attack more difficult.

Given the increasing use of LLVM/Clang for compiling system software on multiple platforms, the LLVM Clang compiler is now finally on the heels of offering the same protection.

LLVM's stack clash protection is currently seeking code reviews and would be exposed through the same -fstack-clash-protection switch. Those interested in the addition can find more details under the current patch review. If all goes well hopefully this will make it into the LLVM 10 release due out early next year.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Security News
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
The Linux Kernel Firms Up The Process For Dealing With Nasty Hardware Vulnerabilities
Kernel Address Space Isolation Still Baking To Limit Data Leaks From Foreshadow & Co
Kernel Lockdown Feature Will Try To Land For Linux 5.4
Linux "Lockdown" Patches Hit Their 40th Revision
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator - Has Working Open-Source Implementation