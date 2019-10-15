LLVM Plans To Switch From Its SVN To Git Workflow Next Week

LLVM developers had been planning to transition to the Git revision control system in place of SVN by the time of their developer meeting in October. It looks like that goal will be realized on the same-day as kicking off that annual developer meeting.
Tom Stellard who has been part of the team organizing LLVM's transition to a Git workflow announced last week that everything appears on-track for migrating off SVN and onto Git, making use of GitHub.
On 21 October they plan to make LLVM's SVN repository read-only and finish their git-llvm script to bring all the changes into Git, and then allow developers to begin contributing to the LLVM GitHub project as the new official source repository.
Details for those affected via this mailing list post. The sources will be developed at github.com/llvm.
With that, it looks like LLVM has beat out GCC on transitioning over to Git. The most recent GCC Git transition status report can be read here, but long story short is there is likely still some months to go on the GNU front.
