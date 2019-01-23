The LLVM Codebase Is Moving Past C++11 This Year, Likely To C++14
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 23 January 2019 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
As was discussed in 2018 and has largely reached consensus, the LLVM code-base and its sub-projects like Clang will move past being bound by C++11 and will moving to a newer C++ standard so they can begin making use of newer language features in the development of this compiler stack.

With Clang having supported all necessary C++17 features since Clang 5.0 and already experimental C++2A support, this change isn't about what is exposed to developers relying upon this code compiler. This policy change is about allowing LLVM developers themselves to begin making use of a newer C++ standard in the code-base.

A few years back the LLVM developers switched to C++11 and now it's time for them to move on. Of course, the downside of that is it raises the compiler requirements for building LLVM and its sub-projects. There had been some discussions about making use of C++17 features in LLVM but this latest proposal is about adopting a C++14 policy.

The proposal on Tuesday calls for migrating to C++14 beginning in March, which would raise the compiler requirement for LLVM 9 due out in late 2019. Raising the build requirement to C++14 would mean needing at least Clang 3.5, GCC 5.1, or Visual Studio 2017. On the plus side, this would allow removing a number of workarounds currently needed by Clang due to buggy C++11 support in some of the older compilers that would now be dropped.

A large project the size of LLVM switching to C++14 isn't unprecedented at all but Chromium and Firefox are among the other big name projects moving to a C++14 code-base.

More details on the proposal can be found via the LLVM list. LLVM Clang 8.0 is due for release in February and will be unaffected by any policy change, aside from potential warnings.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
NetBSD Exploring LLVM's LLD Linker For Lower Memory Footprint
LLVM 9.0 Is Now Open For Development, Releasing In Late 2019
Apple Opens Up Swift/C LSP Based On Clangd
The New LLVM Repository Is Now Officially Available Via Git On GitHub
LLVM Clang 8.0 Is Branching In A Week With Intel Cascade Lake Tuning & More
LLVM Is Nearly Finalized On Its Repository Conversion To Git
Popular News This Week
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2
Inkscape 1.0 Alpha Released For This Leading Open-Source Vector Graphics Program