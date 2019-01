The LLVM Codebase Is Moving Past C++11 This Year, Likely To C++14

As was discussed in 2018 and has largely reached consensus, the LLVM code-base and its sub-projects like Clang will move past being bound by C++11 and will moving to a newer C++ standard so they can begin making use of newer language features in the development of this compiler stack.With Clang having supported all necessary C++17 features since Clang 5.0 and already experimental C++2A support, this change isn't about what is exposed to developers relying upon this code compiler. This policy change is about allowing LLVM developers themselves to begin making use of a newer C++ standard in the code-base.A few years back the LLVM developers switched to C++11 and now it's time for them to move on. Of course, the downside of that is it raises the compiler requirements for building LLVM and its sub-projects. There had been some discussions about making use of C++17 features in LLVM but this latest proposal is about adopting a C++14 policy.The proposal on Tuesday calls for migrating to C++14 beginning in March, which would raise the compiler requirement for LLVM 9 due out in late 2019. Raising the build requirement to C++14 would mean needing at least Clang 3.5, GCC 5.1, or Visual Studio 2017. On the plus side, this would allow removing a number of workarounds currently needed by Clang due to buggy C++11 support in some of the older compilers that would now be dropped.A large project the size of LLVM switching to C++14 isn't unprecedented at all but Chromium and Firefox are among the other big name projects moving to a C++14 code-base.More details on the proposal can be found via the LLVM list . LLVM Clang 8.0 is due for release in February and will be unaffected by any policy change, aside from potential warnings.