LLVM Still Proceeding With Their Code Relicensing
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 17 October 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
It's been three years since the original draft proposal for relicensing the LLVM compiler code was sent out and while there hasn't been a lot to report on recently about the effort, they are making progress and proceeding.

Since 2015 LLVM developers have been discussing relicensing to an Apache 2.0 license to help motivate new contributors, protect users of LLVM code, better protect existing contributors, ensure that LLVM run-time libraries can be used by both other open-source and proprietary compilers.

Their new proposed license is effectively Apache 2.0 but with an LLVM Exception -- that exception is just dealing with your own code being compiled by LLVM as well as when pairing LLVM code with the GPLv23 license the user can opt for the indemnity provision. Currently LLVM is published under the University of Illinois/NCSA Open Source License, which is based on the MIT/X11 and 3-clause BSD license.

It's been a long road but they are still confident in this relicensing effort. They are now looking for existing LLVM contributors to fill out their consent form for moving ahead with relicensing of individual code contributions.

Longtime LLVM developer Chandler Carruth has provided the 2018 status update on this effort and calling for contributors and organizations to fill out their re-licensing form. Additional information on the re-licensing plan can be found at LLVM.org.

Some within the BSD space are continuing to voice opposition against the Apache 2.0 license. "Please do not agree to relicense LLVM under the Apache 2 license. It will make LLVM less useful, prevent other open source projects from using it, and encourage the proliferation of software patents on LLVM technologies. If LLVM is relicensed, projects like OpenBSD will no longer be able to include upstream changes, because the patent termination clause restricts users’ rights. Even if you do not use OpenBSD, you almost certainly use OpenSSH, OpenBSD’s SSH implementation."
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM Lands Support For ARMv8.5's Branch Target Identification (BTI)
AMDGPU Developer Proposes Array Register Files For LLVM - Would Help Performance
NVIDIA CUDA Code In A JIT Interpreted Manner Via Cling
It's Now Easier Using The Latest LLVM libc++ & libomp On Ubuntu/Debian
ARMv8.5-A Support Being Prepped To Battle Spectre-Style Vulnerabilities
LLVM 7.0 Released: Better CPU Support, AMDGPU Vega 20; Clang 7.0 Gets FMV & OpenCL C++
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"