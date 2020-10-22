LLVM Clang 12 Merges Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Levels
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 22 October 2020 at 09:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM --
In an effort to better cater towards newer and common x86_64 instruction set extensions, open-source toolchain developers are moving ahead with the work on x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels for being able to target a handful of different "levels" beyond the base x86_64 instruction set.

The x86_64 feature levels are for easily segregating different classes of x86_64 Intel/AMD CPUs in hopes of making it easier for Linux distributions to increase their base requirements beyond just x86_64/AMD64 and improving compiler toolchains with a common set of possible levels / hardware capabilities in generating optimized libraries. This goes along with work pursued by Red Hat in raising the x86_64 CPU requirements for new RHEL/Fedora releases and for optimization initiatives like the glibc HWCAPS in supporting a few different optimization levels rather than having to target every possible Intel/AMD CPU microarchitecture family as is currently done for code optimization/tuning.

This past week LLVM Clang 12 added support for feeding the x86_64 feature levels into the Clang C/C++ compiler and GCC 11 is also expected to soon land similar functionality.

The defined x86_64 feature levels include:
x86-64: CMOV, CMPXCHG8B, FPU, FXSR, MMX, FXSR, SCE, SSE, SSE2
x86-64-v2: (close to Nehalem) CMPXCHG16B, LAHF-SAHF, POPCNT, SSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, SSSE3
x86-64-v3: (close to Haswell) AVX, AVX2, BMI1, BMI2, F16C, FMA, LZCNT, MOVBE, XSAVE
x86-64-v4: AVX512F, AVX512BW, AVX512CD, AVX512DQ, AVX512VL

The different levels/versions can be fed now into -march= for Clang 12 and GCC 11 if wanting to optimize for one of those targets rather than specifying specific instruction set extensions manually or a CPU family.

These baselines are laid out via the
1 Comment
Related News
Facebook Is Looking To Upstream Their BOLT Binary Performance Optimizer Into LLVM
LLVM 11.0 Finally Available With Flang Fortran Compiler, Continued C++20 Work
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
SiFive Begins Adding RISC-V "Bullet" Microarchitecture Code To LLVM
LLVM 11.0-RC3 Released For This Big LLVM/Clang Update
LLVM Developers Looking At Phasing Out Intel MMX Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode
Linux 5.10 Begins Landing The Long Overdue Revamp Of printk()
Many Networking Improvements Land In Linux 5.10
Linux 5.9.1 + 6 Other Stable Kernels Out For Addressing "Bleeding Tooth" Vulnerability
New NTFS Linux Driver Spun A Ninth Time, Still Under Review