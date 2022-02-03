LLVM 13.0.1 Compiler Released With Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 3 February 2022 at 04:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM --
While LLVM 14 should be released in March, LLVM 13.0.1 is out this week as the first and only planned point release to the LLVM 13 stable series.

LLVM 13.0 released at the start of October with many improvements to this open-source compiler stack. While LLVM 14.0 is fast approaching, for those planning to make use of LLVM 13 for the longer-term there is this LLVM 13.0.1 point release.

LLVM 13.0.1 is primarily driven for back-porting various fixes to the LLVM 13 code-base and that of its sub-projects like the Clang 13 C/C++ compiler front-end.

Those wanting to grab the LLVM 13.0.1 point release can fetch the sources as well as Windows binaries via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM/Clang 14 Ends Feature Development With Better C++20 Support, Armv9 Added
LLVM Clang Now Defaulting To The DWARFv5 Debug Format
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
LLVM Enjoyed Record Growth In 2021, Many Exciting Compiler Advancements
LLVM Clang Lands Initial SPIR-V Toolchain Support
LLVM's HIPSPV Coming Together For AMD HIP To SPIR-V For OpenCL Execution
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support