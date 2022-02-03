LLVM 13.0.1 Compiler Released With Fixes

While LLVM 14 should be released in March, LLVM 13.0.1 is out this week as the first and only planned point release to the LLVM 13 stable series.
LLVM 13.0 released at the start of October with many improvements to this open-source compiler stack. While LLVM 14.0 is fast approaching, for those planning to make use of LLVM 13 for the longer-term there is this LLVM 13.0.1 point release.
LLVM 13.0.1 is primarily driven for back-porting various fixes to the LLVM 13 code-base and that of its sub-projects like the Clang 13 C/C++ compiler front-end.
Those wanting to grab the LLVM 13.0.1 point release can fetch the sources as well as Windows binaries via GitHub.
Add A Comment