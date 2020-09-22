LLVM 11.0-RC3 Released For This Big LLVM/Clang Update
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 22 September 2020 at 05:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
LLVM 11.0 was originally scheduled to be released at the end of August while now it looks like that official milestone is coming in the next few days or week.

Tagged today was LLVM 11.0-RC3 as the belated extra release candidate for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure and subprojects like Clang, LLD, FLANG, and libcxx, among others.

LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg wrote in the RC3 announcement that there are no open release blocker bugs remaining. So pending anything "new and bad" being discovered soon, LLVM 11.0-RC3 should be very close to the final shape for LLVM 11.0.0.

LLVM/Clang 11.0 is bringing many compiler features and improvements. Besides a lot of C/C++ work as usual, there is also the Navi 2 (RDNA2) support in the AMDGPU back-end, initial work on Intel AMX, Radeon GCN offloading for OpenMP, continued work on WebAssembly, and other new CPU features being supported. More LLVM Clang 11.0 compiler benchmarks will be coming once this release sets sail.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Developers Looking At Phasing Out Intel MMX Support
Intel Sapphire Rapids Target Added To LLVM/Clang 12.0
LLVM Merges Machine Function Splitter For ~32% Reduction In TLB Misses
Registration Opens For 2020 Virtual LLVM Developers' Meeting
LLVM Clang Will Finally Honor "-mtune=" On x86/x86_64 CPUs
LLVM 11.0-RC2 Released For This Widely-Used, Open-Source Compiler Stack
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance