LLVM 11.0 was originally scheduled to be released at the end of August while now it looks like that official milestone is coming in the next few days or week.
Tagged today was LLVM 11.0-RC3 as the belated extra release candidate for this half-year update to the LLVM compiler infrastructure and subprojects like Clang, LLD, FLANG, and libcxx, among others.
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg wrote in the RC3 announcement that there are no open release blocker bugs remaining. So pending anything "new and bad" being discovered soon, LLVM 11.0-RC3 should be very close to the final shape for LLVM 11.0.0.
LLVM/Clang 11.0 is bringing many compiler features and improvements. Besides a lot of C/C++ work as usual, there is also the Navi 2 (RDNA2) support in the AMDGPU back-end, initial work on Intel AMX, Radeon GCN offloading for OpenMP, continued work on WebAssembly, and other new CPU features being supported. More LLVM Clang 11.0 compiler benchmarks will be coming once this release sets sail.
