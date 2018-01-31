The Khronos Group today has announced the OpenGL 4.6 Adopters Program with a new open-source conformance test suite (OpenGL CTS) for this latest version of the OpenGL graphics API released last year.
The OpenGL 4.6 Adopters Program is the Khronos program to become officially conformant on this latest OpenGL specification that was released last July and brought exciting updates to GL. Khronos has also noted that Intel and NVIDIA have already made "successful product submissions" for OpenGL 4.6 compliance although no word yet on when AMD/Radeon will be doing the same.
For handling the OpenGL 4.6 certification process, Khronos has released a "significant enhanced" version of the OpenGL Conformance Test Suite (OpenGL CTS) that will be public on GitHub beginning today.
The new version of the OpenGL CTS has increased testing transparency and better coverage of the new features added to OpenGL.
NVIDIA's OpenGL 4.6 certification right now are for Windows while Intel's GL 4.6 submission is actually on Linux. Though the Khronos page just notes the kernel version and OpenGL 4.6. But as any Phoronix reader will know, Mesa Git itself doesn't yet expose OpenGL 4.6... The Intel SPIR-V ingestion bits have yet to be mainlined although patches are available on the mailing list for those various pieces to finish off OpenGL 4.6. Hopefully this certification as of last week is a sign Intel is planning on soon merging all of this work so they have an OpenGL 4.6 compatible Linux driver with mainline Mesa. NVIDIA's proprietary Linux driver should also be effectively ready for OpenGL 4.6 too. On the open-source Radeon side, they are still finishing up their GL_ARB_spirv bits too.
More details on the OpenGL 4.6 Adopters program should be available this morning via Khronos.org.
Add A Comment