KDE Discover Gets Fwupd Integration For Handling Firmware Updates

While GNOME Software has long offered integration with Fwupd for offering firmware upgrades on supported devices, KDE Discover has now received similar functionality.
Being worked on this summer by Abhijeet Sharma as a Google Summer of Code (GSoC 18) project is a fwupd back-end for Discover to handle firmware updating. Firmware upgrades can now happen via Fwupd while integrating nicely with Discover and offering notifications on new upgrades being available. Details on the effort can be found via this KDE GSoC Wiki page.
As of this past week, the initial fwupd integration for Discover has merged and will be part of the KDE Plasma 5.14 release. Beyond that, the past week has brought more UI polishing and fixes.
