Julia, the LLVM-based, speed-focused, dynamic and optional typing, full-featured programming language focused on numerical computing has reached the version 1.0 milestone.
The Julia language has been in the works for nearly a decade while now the 1.0 milestone has been reached. Julia remains committed to its key focus areas for the language. With Julia 1.0 the developers are committing to language API stability.
New to Julia 1.0 is a built-in package manager, canonical representation for missing values, a built-in String type for safely holding arbitrary data, broadcasting improvements, named tuples, dot operator overloading, optimization/performance improvements, and some language simplifications.
More details on Julia 1.0 can be found via the official release announcement on JuliaLang.org. For those curious about the syntax for Julia, there are code examples at Julia By Example.
2 Comments