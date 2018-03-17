Intel SGX Enclave Support Added To GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 17 March 2018 at 05:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
The latest feature addition to the GCC compiler this week is support for Intel's new "ENCLV".

ENCLV is a new intrinsic that is part of the Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX). The Enclave happens to be a trusted execution environment embedded into a process with isolated memory regions of code.data. Enclaves are protected areas of execution and the ENCLV instruction is needed to put application code into that special mode.

For those wishing to learn more about the Intel SGX Enclave functionality, there is this whitepaper (PDF) outlining it.

Developers have been working on the Intel SGX support with the necessary kernel bits, etc, while this ENCLV intrinsic is part of the compiler-side work on supporting the Software Guard Extensions. SGX is geared for Digital Rights Management, secure computing, remote computations, and more. SGX is supported since Skylake CPUs.

This addition will be part of the upcoming GCC 8 stable release.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 8 Compiler Offering More Helpful Debug Messages, Usability Improvements
GRUB Now Supports Multiple Early Initrd Images
GNU Automake 1.16 Preps For More Changes Ahead Of Automake 2.0
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
GCC 8 Will Let You -march=native Correctly On ARM/AArch64
GNU's Ring Continues Trying To Be Like Skype/WhatsApp For FLOSS/Privacy-Minded Fans
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Raspberry Pi 3B+ Launches With Faster CPU, Dual-Band 802.11ac, Faster Ethernet
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released