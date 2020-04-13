The release candidate to the long-awaited Inkscape 1.0 emerged at the end of last week for this popular cross-platform SVG/vector graphics editor.
After the 1.0 Alpha in January 2019, it looks like the stable Inkscape 1.0.0 release is just a few weeks away. Assuming no major issues are uncovered, the Inkscape 1.0 release candidate should be quite close to the state of the stable release later this month or in May.
Inkscape 1.0 marks the vector graphics editor's GTK3 user-interface support with better HiDPI support as well as theming support and other user-interface enhancements. Inkscape 1.0 also has a lot of performance improvements, much better macOS support, various canvas handling improvements, new/improved tools, additional effects, export improvements to SVG and PNG, and countless other changes throughout. See the tentative 1.0 release notes for a complete overview of all the big changes with Inkscape 1.0.
The Inkscape 1.0 RC1 details and download links are available from Inkscape.org.
