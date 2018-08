The IBM System/390 "s390" architecture code has seen a number of improvements for Linux 4.19 Highlights of the s390 code updates sent in today for the just-opened Linux 4.19 kernel merge window include:- Continued mitigation around the Spectre speculative execution vulnerabilities for s390. This latest batch of updates include adding Expolines to a few more indirect branches among other work.- Large page support for KVM guests.- A large rework to the s390 early boot code to improve the integration around the Kernel Address Sanitizer "KASAN" and address space layout randomization "KASLR".- The Linux kernel GCC plug-ins support is re-enabled for s390.- Some cleanups of warnings generated when compiling the s390 Linux kernel under GCC 8.- Various bug fixes and other code improvements.Those interested in IBM s390 can find the complete list of patches for the 4.19 kernel via this pull request