The IBM System/390 "s390" architecture code has seen a number of improvements for Linux 4.19.
Highlights of the s390 code updates sent in today for the just-opened Linux 4.19 kernel merge window include:
- Continued mitigation around the Spectre speculative execution vulnerabilities for s390. This latest batch of updates include adding Expolines to a few more indirect branches among other work.
- Large page support for KVM guests.
- A large rework to the s390 early boot code to improve the integration around the Kernel Address Sanitizer "KASAN" and address space layout randomization "KASLR".
- The Linux kernel GCC plug-ins support is re-enabled for s390.
- Some cleanups of warnings generated when compiling the s390 Linux kernel under GCC 8.
- Various bug fixes and other code improvements.
Those interested in IBM s390 can find the complete list of patches for the 4.19 kernel via this pull request.
