Happy New Year's From Phoronix & Here's To An Awesome 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 31 December 2017 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
PHORONIX --
I would like to wish all Phoronix readers a happy new year and hopeful that 2018 will be even better for Phoronix and all open-source/Linux communities.

Another year is nearly in the books. In 2018 we will be celebrating the 14th birthday of Phoronix as well as the 10th birthday of the Phoronix Test Suite. There's a lot to look forward to in 2018 with a lot in the cooker... 2018 might bring the most interesting Linux laptop ever, hopefully plenty more native Linux games, continued advancements of the open-source graphics drivers, Linux VR support hopefully getting into shape, and likely a lot more unexpected events to get excited about.

Thanks for your continued reading of Phoronix. There will still be a few more Phoronix articles coming out before the year is through, but posting this message now for those that may be preoccupied with New Year's parties later on in the day.

As a reminder, through the new year we are running a special promotion on Phoronix Premium to help support our Linux hardware / news coverage / testing efforts to ensure for a successful 2018. Check it out and please consider supporting or with a holiday tip or at the very least to please not view this site with an ad-blocker... It's only though ads and premium subscriptions that this site can continue producing new content on a daily basis with the last calendar day not having fresh original content being nearly five years ago! So thanks for supporting.

Here's to a great 2018! Share your hopes for 2018 with us in the forums.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix News
A Decade Of Phoronix Article Statistics From 2007 To 2017
Happy Holidays & Here's Our Offering As We End Out 2017
Linux 4.15, Distro Performance & Open-Source Radeon Excitement Ends November
Coffee Lake, AMD EPYC & AMDGPU Dominated October
AMD EPYC, Linux 4.14, Librem 5, RX Vega & The Other Linux Highlights Of September
HTTPS By Default For Everyone
Popular News
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Look At Canonical's Financial Performance From 2009 To 2017
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default