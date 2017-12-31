Happy New Year's From Phoronix & Here's To An Awesome 2018

I would like to wish all Phoronix readers a happy new year and hopeful that 2018 will be even better for Phoronix and all open-source/Linux communities.
Another year is nearly in the books. In 2018 we will be celebrating the 14th birthday of Phoronix as well as the 10th birthday of the Phoronix Test Suite. There's a lot to look forward to in 2018 with a lot in the cooker... 2018 might bring the most interesting Linux laptop ever, hopefully plenty more native Linux games, continued advancements of the open-source graphics drivers, Linux VR support hopefully getting into shape, and likely a lot more unexpected events to get excited about.
Thanks for your continued reading of Phoronix. There will still be a few more Phoronix articles coming out before the year is through, but posting this message now for those that may be preoccupied with New Year's parties later on in the day.
As a reminder, through the new year we are running a special promotion on Phoronix Premium to help support our Linux hardware / news coverage / testing efforts to ensure for a successful 2018. Check it out and please consider supporting or with a holiday tip or at the very least to please not view this site with an ad-blocker... It's only though ads and premium subscriptions that this site can continue producing new content on a daily basis with the last calendar day not having fresh original content being nearly five years ago! So thanks for supporting.
Here's to a great 2018! Share your hopes for 2018 with us in the forums.
