Glibc 2.28 Upstream Will Build/Run Cleanly On GNU Hurd
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 April 2018 at 06:08 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU --
While Linux distributions are still migrating to Glibc 2.27, in the two months since the release changes have continued building up for what will eventually become the GNU C Library 2.28.

The Glibc 2.28 work queued thus far isn't nearly as exciting as all the performance optimizations and more introduced with Glibc 2.27, but it's a start. Most notable at this point for Glibc 2.28 is that it will now build and run cleanly on GNU/Hurd without requiring any out-of-tree patches. There has been a ton of Hurd-related commits to Glibc over the past month.

Glibc 2.28 also no longer installs the libio.h header file, stdio functions now treat end-of-file as a sticky condition, and math.h has added functions that round their results to a narrower type. More details on the tentative changes so far for Glibc 2.28 can be found via the work-in-progress NEWS and via their Git repo in general.
