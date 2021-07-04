GNU Binutils 2.37 has been branched and the release process initiated for these low-level GNU components likely seeing their v2.37 release later this month.
As of Saturday the Binutils 2.37 code has been branched ahead of this next half-year update to these binary utilities common to GNU/Linux systems and more.
Binutils 2.37 isn't the most exciting update in recent times but some of the changes coming with this release include:
- The nm program can run with "--format=just-symbols" if just wanting to print symbol names and nothing else.
- objcopy and strip now have a "--keep-section-symbols" option if not wanting to strip out the unused section symbols such as for other programs needing that information.
- readelf and objdump will now follow links to separate debug info files by default.
- Readelf and objdump now support displaying and using the contents of .debug_sup sections.
- The GNU Assembler now supports the Realm Management Extension (RME) on AArch64.
- Binutils now requires a C99 compiler and library for building.
- ARM Symbian OS (Arm-symbianelf) support has been removed.
GNU Binutils 2.37.0 should be officially out in the coming weeks.
