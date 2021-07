GNU Binutils 2.37 has been branched and the release process initiated for these low-level GNU components likely seeing their v2.37 release later this month.As of Saturday the Binutils 2.37 code has been branched ahead of this next half-year update to these binary utilities common to GNU/Linux systems and more.Binutils 2.37 isn't the most exciting update in recent times but some of the changes coming with this release include:- The nm program can run with "--format=just-symbols" if just wanting to print symbol names and nothing else.- objcopy and strip now have a "--keep-section-symbols" option if not wanting to strip out the unused section symbols such as for other programs needing that information.- readelf and objdump will now follow links to separate debug info files by default.- Readelf and objdump now support displaying and using the contents of .debug_sup sections.- The GNU Assembler now supports the Realm Management Extension (RME) on AArch64.- Binutils now requires a C99 compiler and library for building.- ARM Symbian OS (Arm-symbianelf) support has been removed.GNU Binutils 2.37.0 should be officially out in the coming weeks.