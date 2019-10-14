GNU Binutils 2.34 Branched - Bringing With It "debuginfod" HTTP Server Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 January 2020 at 03:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
GNU Binutils 2.34 has been branched off in preparing for the upcoming release of this important set of "binary utilities" to the GNU compiler toolchain. Most interesting with Binutils 2.34 is in fact an optional HTTP server support for enhancing the developer/debugging experience.

With GNU Binutils 2.34 comes debuginfod support, which is the HTTP server catching our eye while the debuginfod server is distributed as part of the latest elfutils package. This isn't for a general purpose web server thankfully but is an HTTP server for distributing ELF/DWARF debugging information and source code. With debuginfod enabled, Binutils' readelf and objdump utilities can query the HTTP server(s) for debug files that cannot otherwise be found. Enabling this option requires building Binutils using --with-debuginfod.

This is useful for having debuginfod parse RPM archives looking for the appropriate source files or debuginfo based upon the build ID. Red Hat spearheaded the work on debuginfod and as such is currently RPM catered but they are also working on Debian package format support. They are also working to expand debuginfod support to LLVM components and more. This should make debuginfod quite convenient especially within organizations rather than having to carry around a lot of "baggage" on each development workstation with all of the debug packages and more with debuginfod making it easy to query from a central location. More details on debuginfod can be found via this Red Hat blog post.

Other work in Binutils 2.34 includes an --output option for ar to specify now where to extract members of an archive to, a --keep-section option for objcopy/strip, ASCII character graphs for visualizing jumps inside of a function, and other fixes.

The current Binutils 2.34 code up for testing can be found via the new code branch.
Add A Comment
Related News
Experimental Support For C++20 Coroutines Has Landed In GCC 10
GNU Guile 3.0 Released With JIT Code Generation For Up To 4x Better Performance
GCC 10 Introduces A Static Analyzer - Static Analysis On C Code With "-fanalyzer" Option
GCC 10 Enters Its Fourth Stage Of Development, 20 Bugs Of Highest Priority
It's 2020 And GCC Has Finally Converted From SVN To Git
GNU's GDB Adds Multi-Target Debugging Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw