GNOME Shell and Mutter are out with their v3.35.90 releases today for the planned GNOME 3.36 beta.
The GNOME 3.35.90 milestone also marks the UI freeze and feature freeze, so it's been a last minute dash getting changes prepared for GNOME 3.36, which is due for release on 11 March.
With GNOME Shell 3.35.90 there is:
- Updating the default favorite apps list with changing Rhythmbox to GNOME Music, Shotwell to GNOME Photos, removing Evolution, adding GNOME Calendar, and adding Geary.
- Adding a new Blur shader to the Shell.
- Various changes to the scrolling and swiping gestures.
- Various theme changes.
- Improved GNOME Weather integration.
- New system dialog design.
- An issue with the GStreamer pipeline causing a large memory leak with the built-in screen recording that happens with VP9. So instead, VP8 is restored as the previous default.
- Support for running perf-tool as Wayland compositor.
- A wide variety of bug fixes and code clean-ups.
GNOME Shell is available from GitLab.
Mutter 3.35.90 meanwhile brings:
- A Zero-copy path for GPU-less secondary GPUs. This should further improve GNOME's performance with hardware like the DisplayLink dock.
- Support for per-monitor work areas.
- Various memory leak fixes.
- Fixes for visual glitches with offscreen effects.
- Fixing XWayland window shadows during window resizes.
More details on Mutter's Gitlab.
