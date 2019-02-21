GNOME 3.32 Beta 2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 February 2019 at 09:18 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
Released earlier this month was the GNOME 3.32 beta which also marked the feature/UI/API freeze. Out today is the second beta for the upcoming GNOME 3.32 and now the string freeze is also in effect.

Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.32 Beta 2 include:

- Epiphany has improved its tab-bar style when running in the incognito mode.

- GNOME-Backgrounds has brought the new default wallpaper as well as supplemental wallpapers.

- GNOME Bluetooth has picked up support for another Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse.

- The GNOME Control Center has responsive user-interface improvements.

- GNOME Music will now pause the music when suspending the system.

- All of librsvg's non-GObject functionality has been implemented in full in Rust.

- New icons and other improvements to Totem and Nautilus.

- Various Meson build system updates.

- Many translation updates.

More details via this morning's 3.31.91 release announcement.

GNOME 3.32 is expected to be released on 13 March but coming up first will be the 3.32 release candidate due out on 6 March. GNOME 3.32 has shaped up to be quite a nice release with many Wayland improvements, various performance optimizations, dropping of app menus, improved USB-based display support and other multi-GPU enhancements, and a lot of application improvements.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Flatpak's Flathub Seeing Infrastructure Improvements, Finally Support For Beta Releases
GNOME's Geary 0.13 Is A Big Step Forward For This Linux Mail Client
WebKitGTK 2.23.90 Adds Support For JPEG2000, More Touchpad Gestures
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
The Latest GNOME Shell/Mutter Performance Work & X11/Wayland Separation
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM