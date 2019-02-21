Released earlier this month was the GNOME 3.32 beta which also marked the feature/UI/API freeze. Out today is the second beta for the upcoming GNOME 3.32 and now the string freeze is also in effect.
Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.32 Beta 2 include:
- Epiphany has improved its tab-bar style when running in the incognito mode.
- GNOME-Backgrounds has brought the new default wallpaper as well as supplemental wallpapers.
- GNOME Bluetooth has picked up support for another Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse.
- The GNOME Control Center has responsive user-interface improvements.
- GNOME Music will now pause the music when suspending the system.
- All of librsvg's non-GObject functionality has been implemented in full in Rust.
- New icons and other improvements to Totem and Nautilus.
- Various Meson build system updates.
- Many translation updates.
More details via this morning's 3.31.91 release announcement.
GNOME 3.32 is expected to be released on 13 March but coming up first will be the 3.32 release candidate due out on 6 March. GNOME 3.32 has shaped up to be quite a nice release with many Wayland improvements, various performance optimizations, dropping of app menus, improved USB-based display support and other multi-GPU enhancements, and a lot of application improvements.
