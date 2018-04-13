GNOME 3.28.1 was released today as the first point release to GNOME 3.28 that debuted one month ago.
As usual for the point releases, GNOME 3.28.1 consists primarily of bug fixes. When digging through the changed packages, the highlights basically come down to:
- Lots of updated translations, as usual.
- Gdk-Pixbuf now makes X11 support optional.
- GJS 1.52.1 now runs better under performance analysis tools, among other changes to improve testing of this GNOME JavaScript component.
- Various minor enhancements to GNOME Software.
- GTK-VNC has better checking for the keymap under XWayland.
- Cross-compilation support for libsecret.
- Nautilus now allows for the Desktop folder to be deleted.
- Several projects have Meson build system updates.
- Various other bug fixes.
The official GNOME 3.28.1 release announcement can be read on the mailing list.
