GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability

For a project as large and complex as the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) one would reasonably have assumed that it would have setup continuous integration / continuous delivery support years ago for helping to ensure the reliability of this widely-used open-source compiler and the GNU Toolchain at large. But that's actually only happening now in 2021.
Thanks to Red Hat engineers working on it, the GNU toolchain is working towards CI/CD support for helping to ensure the quality of the toolchain and hopefully catching any regressions immediately compared to the status quo.
The Red Hat engineers working on the CI/CD for the GNU toolchain have begun with the GNU C Library (Glibc) and will be working their way through all of the toolchain components.
The initial integration with Glibc is happening via its patchwork.
There has been some Buildbot testing of GNU toolchain components mostly on ARM/AArch64, but good to see Red Hat pursuing a broader Ci/CD approach for ideally enhancing the quality of this open-source compiler toolchain moving forward once all of the pieces are in place.
