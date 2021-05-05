GCC, GNU Toolchain Finally Working To Establish CI/CD For Better Reliability
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 May 2021 at 01:39 PM EDT. 6 Comments
GNU --
For a project as large and complex as the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) one would reasonably have assumed that it would have setup continuous integration / continuous delivery support years ago for helping to ensure the reliability of this widely-used open-source compiler and the GNU Toolchain at large. But that's actually only happening now in 2021.

Thanks to Red Hat engineers working on it, the GNU toolchain is working towards CI/CD support for helping to ensure the quality of the toolchain and hopefully catching any regressions immediately compared to the status quo.

The Red Hat engineers working on the CI/CD for the GNU toolchain have begun with the GNU C Library (Glibc) and will be working their way through all of the toolchain components.

The initial integration with Glibc is happening via its patchwork.

There has been some Buildbot testing of GNU toolchain components mostly on ARM/AArch64, but good to see Red Hat pursuing a broader Ci/CD approach for ideally enhancing the quality of this open-source compiler toolchain moving forward once all of the pieces are in place.
6 Comments
Related News
GCC 11.1 Released With Initial Work For Intel AMX / Sapphire Rapids, More C++20/C++23
GNU Linux-Libre 5.12 Released After More Driver Deblobbing, Dedicated To A Cat
GCC 11 Releasing Next Week With Intel AMX, New CPU Support, More C++20/C++23
GCC 11.1 RC Released, GCC 12 In Development On Trunk
GNU Assembly Launches As Collaborative Platform For GCC, Other Packages
GnuPG 2.3 Released With New Experimental Key Database Daemon, TPM 2.0 Daemon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins