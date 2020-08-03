AMD HSA Offloading Support Dropped From The GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 August 2020 at 06:47 PM EDT.
AMD --
There didn't appear to be much usage ever out of the AMD HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) support within the GCC compiler and hadn't been maintained in a while so now has been wiped out of the GNU Compiler Collection.

AMD HSA offloading support was removed from the GCC compiler and libgomp library. This removal was done by a SUSE compiler engineer with SUSE having done much of the HSA bring-up for GCC under contract for AMD back in the day.


Dropping of the HSA offloading support from the GCC tree means lightening up the open-source compiler by some 21k lines of code. This HSA support in GCC hasn't seen much activity in a number of years/releases but is now no more.

AMD for their part have basically folded HSA functionality into the Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) umbrella as a separate software stack. On the Radeon Open Compute side they are mostly focused on their LLVM-based toolchain. However, in the GCC space since GCC 9 there has also been a Radeon GCN back-end being worked on by Mentor Graphics / CodeSourcery as part of work for AMD. That Radeon GCN back-end for GCC is still being matured for OpenACC/OpenMP offloading to Radeon GPUs. Perhaps for GCC 11 next year we will see that Radeon GCN back-end in good shape for OpenMP and OpenACC.
