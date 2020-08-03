AMD HSA Offloading Support Dropped From The GCC Compiler

There didn't appear to be much usage ever out of the AMD HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) support within the GCC compiler and hadn't been maintained in a while so now has been wiped out of the GNU Compiler Collection.
AMD HSA offloading support was removed from the GCC compiler and libgomp library. This removal was done by a SUSE compiler engineer with SUSE having done much of the HSA bring-up for GCC under contract for AMD back in the day.
Dropping of the HSA offloading support from the GCC tree means lightening up the open-source compiler by some 21k lines of code. This HSA support in GCC hasn't seen much activity in a number of years/releases but is now no more.
AMD for their part have basically folded HSA functionality into the Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) umbrella as a separate software stack. On the Radeon Open Compute side they are mostly focused on their LLVM-based toolchain. However, in the GCC space since GCC 9 there has also been a Radeon GCN back-end being worked on by Mentor Graphics / CodeSourcery as part of work for AMD. That Radeon GCN back-end for GCC is still being matured for OpenACC/OpenMP offloading to Radeon GPUs. Perhaps for GCC 11 next year we will see that Radeon GCN back-end in good shape for OpenMP and OpenACC.
