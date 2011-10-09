For those of you still relying on a GCC 8 compiler, it's time to upgrade beyond that considering GCC 11 debuted just several weeks back, but if you are on the 2018 era compiler for enterprise/legacy reasons, GCC 8.5 is out as one last hurrah.
With more than one year having passed since the GCC 8.4 release, GCC 8.5 comes with plenty of fixes. In fact, more than 200 recorded bug fixes.
GCC 8.5 is available in source form from SourceWare.org. This is the end of the road with no further GCC 8 releases planned.
GCC 9/10/11 remain the currently supported stable versions of the GNU Compiler Collection while GCC 12 is the next feature release under development for debuting just under one year from now.
