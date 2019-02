While the GCC 9 stable compiler release is a few weeks away in the form of GCC 9.1, the GNU Compiler Collection is up to version 8.3.0 today as their newest point release to last year's GCC 8 series.GCC 8.3.0 is comprised of just bug/regression fixes as the latest iteration of the GCC 8 stable series. A total of 153 bugs are believed to be fixed by today's update.More details on the GCC 8.3 compiler update via this morning's release announcement