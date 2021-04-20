The release candidate to GCC 11.1 as the first stable release of GCC 11 is now available for testing. If all goes well GCC 11.1.0 will officially debut next week while GCC 12 is now in development with their latest Git code.
Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek announced the GCC 11.1 release candidate today, which has been bootstrapped and tested so far for i686 and x86_64 Linux. He is hoping to release GCC 11.1 officially next week if all goes well.
There was the brief RC1 announcement.
GCC 12 is now in development on trunk with GCC 11 being branched off.
Stay tuned for our feature overview and GCC 11 compiler benchmarks soon on Phoronix. GCC 11 has a lot of new processor support, continued work on C++20, early C2X work, shifting the default mode to C++17/GNU++17 (instead of GNU++14 previously), hardware-assisted AddressSanitizer, more OpenMP support, better RISC-V architecture support, and much more.
Add A Comment