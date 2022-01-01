FreeBSD Developers Continue Work On Shortening Boot Time, Improving WiFi Driver Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 16 June 2022 at 05:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FreeBSD a few days ago published its Q1'2022 status report highlighting all the advancements made by this open-source operating system project.

Some of the accomplishments for FreeBSD in Q1'2022 include:

- The FreeBSD Foundation sponsored work on crypto changes for the WireGuard support as well as Intel WiFi driver improvements.

- A few developers have been working on making the Framework Laptop run nicely under FreeBSD.

- RISC-V support for the SV48 mode that allows for greater memory use.

- The FreeBSD Ports tree is up to more than 46,800 ports (packages).

- Continued work on FreeBSD boot performance. The multi-year effort took FreeBSD from 30 seconds to just 10 seconds for booting and now thanks to the Q1 work it's down to around a 8 second boot time as measured on Amazon EC2.

- In addition to the Intel WiFi driver support being a large focus for FreeBSD, developers have also been working on Realtek RTW88 and RTW89 WiFi driver support.

- Work on supporting the NXP DPAA2 second-generation data path accelerator architecture.

More details on the FreeBSD Q1-2022 changes via the FreeBSD.org status report.
