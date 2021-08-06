Flax Engine 1.2 Brings Many Big Improvements For This Open-Source Commercial Game Engine

Flax Engine 1.2.6222 is out today as the first v1.2 update for this cross-platform, open-source but commercial game engine.
Flax Engine 1.2.6222 rolls out with support for vehicles in games, Nintendo Switch support, various game development / editing additions, new low-level networking code, dynamic textures streaming based on visibility, a new job system, various Vulkan usage improvements, temporal anti-aliasing improvements, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution plug-in, optimized scene rendering, and much more.
There are nearly 300 new features/changes/optimizations mentioned for this Flax Engine 1.2 update and another 100+ fixes mentioned just for this release alone.
The Flax Engine has its sources available but the licensing calls for it to be free for uncommercial/educational usage but a 4% royalty after your game earns $25k USD per calendar quarter.
More details on the Flax Engine 1.2.6222 update via GitHub and FlaxEngine.com.
8 Comments