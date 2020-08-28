Fedora 34 Aims To Shrink Its Install Media By Ramping Up Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 28 August 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
While Fedora 33 hasn't even been released yet, Fedora 34 is already seeing new feature proposals.

One of the planned changes so far for next spring's Fedora 34 release is to reduce the installation media size by means of greater compression.

The current plan is to ramp up the compression ratio of the SquashFS file-system on the install media. Red Hat's Bohdan Khomutskyi is looking at making use of XZ compression, a block size of 1MiB, and without the BCJ filter. In doing so there should be roughly a 6.5% / 24 second longer install time but with space savings of roughly 142MiB for the Fedora install media. The install time should ultimately not regress much though due to a planned change to Fedora's Anaconda installer.

Shrinking the ISOs by 100+ MiB not only benefits those installing Fedora with less bandwidth consumption but this also helps reduce bandwidth/mirror requirements for the Fedora project.

The tentative Fedora 34 install media compression plans are laid out on this Wiki page.
Add A Comment
Related News
Allowing cc/c++ To Be More Easily Changed Out Has Been Deferred To Fedora 34
Fedora IoT To Be Promoted To An Official Edition With Fedora 33
Fedora 33 LTO Support Is Now In Good Shape For Faster, Smaller Packages
Fedora's FESCo Approves Using DXVK As Their Default Wine Direct3D Back-End
Fedora Btrfs Activity Continues - New Options To Control Discard, Compression
Fedora 33 Moving Closer To LTO-Optimizing Packages
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell