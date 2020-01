Fedora 32 Looking At Turning Up SquashFS Compression For Smaller Install Media

While Fedora 32 is already making it so CD / DVD install issues shouldn't block releases given most users are doing USB-based installations for the past number of years, Fedora is still trying to decrease the amount of space the install media takes up regardless of CD/DVD/USB media.A late change proposal for Fedora 32 is improving the compression ration of the SquashFS file-system on the installation media. The proposal by Red Hat's Bohdan Khomutskyi is to tune the SquashFS compression settings to yield a better compression ratio and/or reduction of CPU usage at build time.Here are some of the metrics acquired by Bohdan during testing:

With some tuning it was possible to make the SquashFS and EXT4 image ~6% smaller while also consuming about 35% less CPU time. If resorting to plain SquashFS without nested EXT4, the install media could be about 10% smaller and still have around 30% less CPU time.The exact SquashFS tuning is still to be determined, pending approval by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee for this late change.More details on the Fedora mailing list