Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 17 September 2019 at 05:47 AM EDT. 34 Comments
GNU --
Richard M Stallman has resigned as president from the Free Software Foundation and from his Board of Directors post.

Richard Stallman had started the GNU Project and founded the Free Software Foundation while long being known for being vocal in the free software movement. But now he is out at least in an official capacity.

His resignation stems from comments made last week, as outlined in Vice and elsewhere.

The Free Software Foundation confirmed RMS' resignation on FSF.org.

In addition to resigning from the Free Software Foundation, he also resigned from his post at MIT.
34 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Linux-libre 5.3 Continues Deblobbing & Dealing With Firmware Trickery
GCC 10 Lands The eBPF Port For Targeting The Linux In-Kernel VM
GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features
GCC 10 Compiler Drops IBM Cell Broadband Engine SPU Support
GCC 10 Lands Support For -march=tigerlake & -march=cooperlake
GCC 9.2 Released With Bug Fixes & AMD Zen 2 Improvements
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support