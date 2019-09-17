Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation

Richard M Stallman has resigned as president from the Free Software Foundation and from his Board of Directors post.
Richard Stallman had started the GNU Project and founded the Free Software Foundation while long being known for being vocal in the free software movement. But now he is out at least in an official capacity.
His resignation stems from comments made last week, as outlined in Vice and elsewhere.
The Free Software Foundation confirmed RMS' resignation on FSF.org.
In addition to resigning from the Free Software Foundation, he also resigned from his post at MIT.
