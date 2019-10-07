The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU

With RMS resigning as head of the FSF but ultimately is remaining as head of the GNU, the Free Software Foundation is now publicly re-evaluating its relationship with the GNU.
The FSF and GNU have long had a close relationship with the Free Software Foundation providing for GNU's financial needs, technical infrastructure, copyright assignment, volunteer management, and related duties. With RMS out of the FSF but not GNU, it has complicated this relationship especially with some still calling for RMS to be ousted from the GNU.
The FSF is working with "GNU leadership" (a.k.a. RMS) for "a shared understanding of the relationship for the future." But for figuring out that relationship, the Free Software Foundation wants public comments from the free software community about their thoughts/feelings. Those wanting to chime in can see this FSF.org announcement with the contact details.
