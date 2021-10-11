EROFS File-System Adding LZMA Compression Support Via New MicroLZMA
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 October 2021 at 05:28 AM EDT.
The EROFS read-only file-system is adding LZMA compression support using a new header/container format called MicroLZMA.

This MicroLZMA format was developed in cooperation with XZ developer Lasse Collin to avoid wasting small amounts of space for headers. MicroLZMA also has possible use-cases outside of EROFS.

This LZMA compression support for EROFS can be used for compressing on a per-file basis and even used for secondary compression on top of any other primary compression algorithm for this read-only file-system.

Initial numbers for EROFS with LZMA compression are looking promising and developer Gao Xiang is hoping the support will be ready for mainlining with the 5.16 kernel. More details on EROFS LZMA support via this mailing list thread.
