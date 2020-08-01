Dmitry Shachnev and Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer have both decided to step down from their roles as maintainers of the Qt packages within Debian ahead of the big task of pushing Qt 6.0 into the archive in the months ahead. They will, however, continue to work on keeping in shape the existing Qt 5 packages in Debian.
Due to the massive codebase Qt has become and being quite time consuming to maintain, they have decided to "pass the torch" when it comes to Qt 6.0. They may help new maintainers from time to time given their passion for Qt, but are looking for other Debian developers to take over the role. Ideally the new maintainer(s) will already be experienced with Qt and CMake/C++.
Lisandro confirmed their plan change ahead of Qt 6.0 and also relayed the news to the Qt development list in hopes of finding new and qualified individuals to take over in ensuring great Qt6 packaging for Debian.