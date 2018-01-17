Dead Island Should Now Work With The Gallium3D Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 January 2018 at 07:59 AM EST. 4 Comments
The Dead Island open world survival horror action RPG game that's more than six years old should now work with Mesa's Gallium3D drivers.

Dead Island and potentially other games should now work with Gallium3D thanks to some patches that were just merged ahead of the Mesa 18.0 branching in a few days. Dead Island is known to have crashed with Gallium3D drivers like RadeonSI since their ARB_get_program_binary extension was implemented but would return zero formats supported. With the latest Mesa Git code, it now supports this ARB_get_program_binary extension for application-side shader caching by supporting TGSI (the Gallium3D IR) as a supported format and builds off the Mesa GLSL on-disk shader cache infrastructure.


There's been the patches since last November but they didn't get reviewed up until now and then merged ahead of the 18.0 branching.

So if you want to play this game now with the Radeon/Nouveau drivers, you're able to do with what will become Mesa 18.0.
