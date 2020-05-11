Dbus-Broker 23 Released For High Performance D-Bus
Written by Michael Larabel on 11 May 2020
The BUS1 API did see some activity back in March but with that in-kernel IPC mechanism not yet on approach for landing in the mainline Linux kernel, the Dbus-Broker project for a high-performance D-Bus implementation remains the best solution for the time being.

Version 23 of this Linux D-Bus Message Broker was released this morning by Red Hat's David Rheinsberg. With Dbus-Broker 23 supplementary groups are now exposed as UnixGroupIDs, various fixes have been merged, and there is usage of the peer-pid from SO_PEERCRED on the controller socket.

The detailed list of fixes/changes with Dbus-Broker 23 can be found via GitHub.
