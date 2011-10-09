DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
It's been nearly three months without a new DXVK release for mapping Direct3D 9/10/11 atop the Vulkan API while finally today there is a big feature release out.

DXVK 1.7.1 was released a few minutes ago as the first update since May. While the version number isn't significant, this version does have many changes.

DXVK 1.7.1 adds VK_EXT_4444_formats support as one of the extensions designed to help DXVK, VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state is now used for handling out-of-bounds vertex buffer access behavior correctly, minor performance improvements, support for the GeForce Now app with DXVK, and a wide variety of game specific fixes.

Among the game specific work in DXVK 1.7.1 are for Metro Exodus, Resident Evil 7, Serious Sam 2, Timeshift, TrackMania, Borderlands 3, Halo / Halo CE, and numerous other titles.

More details on the big DXVK 1.7.1 release via GitHub.
