C++20 Being Wrapped Up, C++23 In Planning
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 15 February 2020 at 03:17 PM EST. 1 Comment
An ISO C++ Committee meeting just wrapped up in Prague and it was voted to send the draft international standard for C++ out for final approval and publication.

This means that C++20 is now effectively complete and will be formally published in a few months. Prior to firming up C++20, they improved the context-sensitive recognition of module/import, added new rangified algorithms, added ranges::ssize, and resolved other issues.

C++20 is a big update to the C++ programming language with adding support for modules, coroutines, concepts, ranges, new operators, and various other additions.

With C++20 now basically being complete, C++23 is in planning as the next standards update. Early talk on C++23 includes coming up with a modular standard library, the library support for coroutines, executors, and networking.

More details on the C++20 Prague meeting via this Reddit post.
