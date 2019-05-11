Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums

Not only does Intel's Clear Linux distribution offer stellar out of the box performance, but they seem to be making it increasingly user/desktop friendly at this stage. There's been new GUI installer work as well as the launching of their own support forums.While I mostly use Clear's text-based installer on my test systems, when trying out their desktop ISO this week I was pleased to find they have further improved the graphical interface for making their desktop Linux installation on-par with other Linux installers. If you recall, it was only towards the end of last year that they rolled out a new desktop installer and now with their latest design improvements, their latest installer looks much better off than their previous version.

Going from that to version 2.0 of their installer:

This new installer is certainly much more pleasing on the eyes.

Their Golang-written installer still supports the recent functionality additions around being able to perform a full disk encrypted installation, install extra bundles (packages), etc.

It's certainly much more user-friendly than before and not radically different for someone who may be used to Ubuntu's Ubiquity, Red Hat's Anaconda, Calamares installers, or even Windows installations. It's very easy to use.

As another sign they may be trying to up their usability game now that they've conquered performance is an announcement this week they have launched the Clear Linux Forums to engage with their community and provide technical support. They are also soliciting feedback from the community about other improvements to make.