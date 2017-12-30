LLVM Clang Gets Support For Configuration Files
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 30 December 2017 at 04:18 PM EST. 6 Comments
LLVM --
Ahead of next week's LLVM 6.0 feature freeze / code branching, the Clang C/C++ compiler front-end has picked up support for the concept of configuration files.

Clang configuration files basically come down to a file that can store multiple parameters to pass to Clang, just as you would otherwise do via the command-line but can now be stored into a text file. The purpose of these Clang configuration files is mainly for cross-compiler arguments or other use-cases where you may otherwise be passing a ton of repeated arguments to Clang.
A configuration file is a collection of driver options, which are inserted into command line before other options specified in the clang invocation. It groups related options together and allows specifying them in simpler, more flexible and less error prone way than just listing the options somewhere in build scripts. Configuration file may be thought as a "macro" that names an option set and is expanded when the driver is called.

Clang configuration files can be passed using the --config switch with clang. More details via the documentation added by this commit.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 6.0 Is Being Branched In One Week, LLVM 7.0 Development To Begin
LLVM Continued In Its Quest For Innovative Compiler Dominance In 2017
LLVM 5.0.1 Released
Skylake Server Scheduler Model Updated In LLVM 6.0 Along With Other Intel CPU Updates
LLVM Clang 6.0 Now Defaults To C++14
LLVM 5.0.1 Expected For Release Next Week
Popular News
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
NVIDIA May Be Trying To Prevent GeForce GPUs From Being Used In Data Centers
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A Look At Canonical's Financial Performance From 2009 To 2017
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis
FreeBSD Looks At Making Wayland Support Available By Default