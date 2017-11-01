Cilk Plus Is Being Dropped From GCC

Intel deprecated Cilk Plus multi-threading support with GCC 7 and now for GCC 8 they are looking to abandon this support entirely.
Cilk Plus only had full support introduced in GCC 5 while now for the GCC 8 release early next year it's looking like it will be dropped entirely.
Cilk Plus is the multi-threaded parallel computing implementation based on C/C++ with its origins going back to the 90's at MIT. Intel acquired the Cilk Arts company behind Cilk in 2009 and has been improving it since. They had maintained a Clang fork with Cilk Plus support and also support it via their Intel Composer XE IDE, but it looks like it's now fading away.
As of today they are looking to remove Cilk Plus from the GNU Compiler Collection code-base. This shouldn't have a big impact as any real usage by Cilk Plus appears to be relatively small.
